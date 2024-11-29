Mercedes waltzed to an impressive one-two in Vegas, led by George Russell, and are among the form teams right now, but they are essentially playing for pride going into the Persian Gulf this weekend.

McLaren sit top of the constructor standings, but are under increasing pressure from Ferrari, especially considering Charles Leclerc is plotting a late smash-and-grab for P2 in the driver standings.

Further down the constructor rankings, just four points separate eighth to sixth, with RB, Alpine and Haas gunning for a larger share of the prize pot.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Qatar Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2024 | Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

When is the Qatar Grand Prix?

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 1st December 2024 in UK time.

The race begins at 4pm UK time.

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix on TV

The Qatar Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Qatar Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Qatar Grand Prix schedule

All UK times and dates

Friday 29th November

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1:30pm

Sprint Qualifying – 5:30pm

Saturday 30th November

Live on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 2pm

Qualifying – 6pm

Sunday 1st December

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 4pm

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.