Qatar Grand Prix 2024 schedule: Time, TV channel, live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Qatar Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream, including a full weekend schedule.
Max Verstappen has retained his throne for another year following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but there are still plenty of loose ends to tie up going into the last two races of the season.
The Red Bull superstar earned his fourth successive world title in the States but he didn't even come close to winning the race. The Qatar Grand Prix is shaping up to be another unpredictable, tight affair across the grid.
Mercedes waltzed to an impressive one-two in Vegas, led by George Russell, and are among the form teams right now, but they are essentially playing for pride going into the Persian Gulf this weekend.
- Watch Formula 1 live on Sky Sports | Big RT Interview with David "Crofty" Croft on taking a break, F1 sacrifices and commentary lessons
McLaren sit top of the constructor standings, but are under increasing pressure from Ferrari, especially considering Charles Leclerc is plotting a late smash-and-grab for P2 in the driver standings.
Further down the constructor rankings, just four points separate eighth to sixth, with RB, Alpine and Haas gunning for a larger share of the prize pot.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Qatar Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2024 | Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4
When is the Qatar Grand Prix?
The Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 1st December 2024 in UK time.
The race begins at 4pm UK time.
How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix on TV
The Qatar Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Qatar Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Qatar Grand Prix schedule
All UK times and dates
Friday 29th November
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 1:30pm
Sprint Qualifying – 5:30pm
Saturday 30th November
Live on Sky Sports F1
Sprint – 2pm
Qualifying – 6pm
Sunday 1st December
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 4pm
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.