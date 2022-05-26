As the sport goes global with an increasing number of races in the Middle East and US, the Monaco Grand Prix is under pressure to prove it is still a relevant, worthy stop on the world tour.

The Formula 1 circus moves onto the Monaco Grand Prix, the one-time pinnacle of the sport, which has come under threat of eviction from the calendar.

It's a notorious circuit for overtaking and there have been threats to its future, as well as plans to potentially rejig the circuit to make it more appealing to audiences who want to see more open racing.

In 2022, Max Verstappen heads into the race in superb form. The Red Bull superstar has won all four races he has complete this season, with a pair of early-season DNFs blotching his record.

Three victories in a row suggest Verstappen's team have resolved their issues and he has sprung to the top of the leaderboard above Charles Leclerc, who returns to his homeland for the showdown this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Monaco Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Monaco Grand Prix date

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 29th May 2022.

Check out our full F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Monaco Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 2pm UK time on Sunday 29th May 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Monaco Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Monaco Grand Prix practice time

Friday 27th May

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 28th May

From 11:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 12pm

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 28th May

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Monaco Grand Prix race time

Sunday 29th May

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix on TV

The Monaco Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 29th May.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Monaco Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Monaco Grand Prix preview

1. Mercedes on the rise

It's happening, it's finally happening. Mercedes are slowly hauling their way back into the picture in 2022.

George Russell finished on the podium in Spain and Lewis Hamilton showed serious pace after a puncture saw him start from the back of the grid, though reliability problems hurt him in Barcelona.

It was encouraging for Mercedes, but they are far from the all-conquering beast they have shown they can be. A strong qualifying session from Russell and Hamilton in Monaco would be enough to put them back on the map with three quarters of the season left to run.

2. Charles Leclerc on home soil

Many F1 drivers take up residence in the principality of Monaco, few are born there. This is Charles Leclerc's homeland race and he will be keen to shake off disappointments on recent visits.

He is yet to complete a full Monaco Grand Prix through various issues with his car, crashes and, of course, the COVID pandemic cancellation in 2020. He even retired from an F2 race here despite starting on pole and crashed during a demonstration run in a classic Niki Lauda Ferrari earlier in May.

Leclerc arrives home in a much more competitive car than in previous years and he will hope that the Ferrari's strength in corners can come to his aid here.

3. It's all about qualifying

The Monaco Grand Prix is part of the motorsport racing 'triple crown' alongside the Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans but we have to be honest, the prestige doesn't make it a good race to watch.

Since the turn of the century, Monaco Grand Prix races have produced an average of 12 overtakes. The super-tight track is a nightmare for those who want to squeeze past the car in front.

And that makes grid position all the more important. In Monaco, a good qualifying session is critical to success in Monte Carlo and if you've never tuned in for a qualifying session, this is absolutely the time to start.

Monaco Grand Prix prediction

