Four-time winner and reigning champion Helio Castroneves will started from the ninth row of the 33-man grid.

The 106th Indy 500 is ready to run this weekend with a host of big storylines going into the iconic showdown at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Formula 1 fans will cast a keen eye over the race after former Haas driver Romain Grosjean qualified to start the Indy 500 from the third row of the grid as the quickest rookie competitor of the year.

Scott Dixon will start the race from pole position. The six-time IndyCar champion is a veteran of the sport and won the Indy 500 in 2008.

The 41-year-old was the favourite to win last year's race but for a spot of bad luck that saw another competitor crash and the pit lane closed, and Dixon was forced to shut off his engine.

His car wouldn't restart during an emergency service and his chances of victory went up in smoke. Can Dixon finally land a second title in IndyCar racing's showpiece event?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Indy 500 in the UK, including full TV schedule and coverage details.

When is the Indy 500 2022?

The race takes place on Sunday 29th May 2022.

It begins at 5:45pm UK time with a practice session taking place a couple of days earlier.

Check out the schedule and coverage details below.

How to watch Indy 500 on TV

The Indy 500 will be shown live on Sky Sports Action and F1 throughout race weekend.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Watch Indy 500 live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the event with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Indy 500 TV schedule

All UK time.

Friday 27th May

Practice

From 4pm on Sky Sports Action

Sunday 29th May

Race

From 3:45pm on Sky Sports Action

From 7pm on Sky Sports F1

