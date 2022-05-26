Max Verstappen roars into the race as the form driver. He has won three races in a row and all four of the Grands Prix he has completed in 2022.

The Monaco Grand Prix has arrived with all its lavish trimmings but Formula 1 fans will hope it can deliver a big race as well as offer a slice of decadence.

However, Ferrari will be eyeing a big weekend as homegrown hero Charles Leclerc returns to his homeland for the iconic race.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix in 2022.

Monaco Grand Prix predictions

1. Ferrari will take the win

It's hard to bet against Max Verstappen on paper, but the Monaco Grand Prix track appears to suit his rivals more going into this weekend.

In rudimentary terms, Red Bull's straight-line speed in unmatchable, but Ferrari have the edge in corners. Monaco should provide plenty of opportunities for them to flex their strengths.

Charles Leclerc has a poor record in his home race and Carlos Sainz is still rebuilding his confidence in a rollercoaster season so far, but expect the boys in red to go well.

2. Mercedes won't finish on the podium

Mercedes appear to have cracked it. They may have found a solution to their problems on standard circuits, but the price tag may be a less-than-stellar weekend in Monte Carlo.

Russell has actually been in remarkably consistent form all season without ever threatening the very summit, while Hamilton has struggled to get to grips with the new car.

You can expect both drivers to slowly climb back into the reckoning over the next few outings, but while Mercedes made gains in the first two sectors in Barcelona, they paid for them by sacrificing their speed in the slow corners of the third sector. A sub-standard weekend here shouldn't dampen their spirits for the rest of the season, however.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Fewer than 12 overtakes

Since 2000, each Monaco Grand Prix has averaged just 12 overtakes. The obvious question is now whether the new 2022 regulations – designed to encourage overtaking – can affect the most stubborn of circuits.

We're leaning towards 'no'. Overtaking has generally increased in the 2022 season but DRS has played a huge part in this trend.

However, DRS can have an adverse affect on overtaking when trains of multiple drivers picking up the boost occur. In many instances, see Hamilton on Pierre Gasly at the Australian Grand Prix, the cars find it easier than ever to tail the car in front, but lack the bite to overtake.

Expect plenty of close racing without anyone really able to make it count to their advantage.

Who will win the Monaco Grand Prix?

Leaving Max Verstappen on 'set and forget' in this section of each race preview seems like the best shout. He is highly likely to win more races than any other driver this season, but certain races won't particularly suit him.

Verstappen is a winner here, but the Red Bull's rapid speed may be neutralised by Ferrari's capabilities in the corners. Leclerc has suffered awful luck in this race before and if he keeps it clean here, he boasts a solid chance of taking his first ever chequered flag in Monaco as the lead car.

Winner: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix on TV

The Monaco Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2pm on Sunday 29th May 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday.

Live stream Monaco Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.