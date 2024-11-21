If the Red Bull star wins the race, it's all over. Simply put, McLaren star Lando Norris must finish ahead of Verstappen to keep his hopes alive for another week.

There's plenty going on across the grid with McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull duelling for the constructors' title and Alpine, Haas and RB duelling for sixth place in the race.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th November 2024 in UK time, though this is Saturday night local time in Nevada.

The race begins at 6am UK time.

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on TV

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule

All UK times and dates

Friday 22nd November

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 2:30am

Practice 2 – 6am

Saturday 23rd November

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 2:30am

Qualifying – 6am

Sunday 24th November

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

