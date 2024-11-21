Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 schedule: Time, TV channel, live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream, including a full weekend schedule.
Formula 1 returns for the final sector of the 2024 season with a triple-header to close out the campaign.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix could stage Max Verstappen's title-winning drive as the Dutchman closes in on a fourth successive crown.
If the Red Bull star wins the race, it's all over. Simply put, McLaren star Lando Norris must finish ahead of Verstappen to keep his hopes alive for another week.
There's plenty going on across the grid with McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull duelling for the constructors' title and Alpine, Haas and RB duelling for sixth place in the race.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24th November 2024 in UK time, though this is Saturday night local time in Nevada.
The race begins at 6am UK time.
How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on TV
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule
All UK times and dates
Friday 22nd November
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 2:30am
Practice 2 – 6am
Saturday 23rd November
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 2:30am
Qualifying – 6am
Sunday 24th November
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 6am
