The flying Dutchman's destiny is in his own hands, and he can be crowned victorious on his own terms this Sunday.

The Japanese Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar with a bang. Max Verstappen is on the brink of becoming a two-time world champion and what a place to seal the deal.

Red Bull will have been surprised by his display in Singapore, but thankful that Sergio Perez produced the performance of a lifetime to pin down his biggest victory in F1 to date.

Ferrari rounded off the podium last weekend with two drivers, but that won't be enough for a team who would have hoped their car could mount a stronger title challenge than it has in 2022.

Fans across the globe will be setting their watches for a radically different start time this week due to the time difference in Japan, but it looks set to be worth the early start.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Japanese Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Shop F1 2022 merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 8 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Japanese Grand Prix date

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 9th October 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Japanese Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 6am UK time on Sunday 9th October 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below. All UK time.

Japanese Grand Prix practice time

Friday 7th October

From 3:30am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 4am

Practice 2 – 7am

Saturday 8th October

From 3:45am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 4am

Japanese Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 8th October

From 6am on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 7am

Japanese Grand Prix race time

Sunday 9th October

From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix on TV

The Japanese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am on Sunday 9th October.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Japanese Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Japanese Grand Prix preview

1. Verstappen's victory lap? Take #2

Here we go again. Max Verstappen is closing in on the driver's championship but unlike last weekend, his task is relatively straightforward this time around, but will still require zero mistakes.

If Verstappen wins the Japanese Grand Prix with the fastest lap point, he will be crowned king regardless of what anyone else does on the day.

Check out how our piece on how Max Verstappen can win the driver's championship for more permutations.

2. McLaren vs Alpine

While the battle among the top three looks all-but locked in (1st, Red Bull, 2nd Ferrari, 3rd Mercedes), there's a war raging for the 'best of the rest' label.

Alpine appeared to be leading the charge for fourth place in the constructor standings, but two scoreless races from each of their drivers and a strong showing in Singapore from Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo has opened the door for McLaren to lead them by four points.

3. Return to Suzuka

We return to Suzuka for the first Japanese Grand Prix since 2019 after two editions of the race were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The blend of fun and challenging corners makes this one of the favourite circuits for drivers and fans alike, so we can't wait to see how the race develops on Sunday.

Japanese Grand Prix prediction

Check out our Japanese Grand Prix predictions guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.