How can Max Verstappen win F1 championship at Singapore Grand Prix?

The Dutch megastar has dominated the 2022 season without ever looking seriously troubled by those around him.

Max Verstappen is closing in on the F1 world driver's championship title as the Singapore Grand Prix approaches this weekend with experts and fans busy working out all the latest permutations.

Red Bull have provided the reigning world champion with all the tools to get the job done with road to spare this season after the nail-biting end to last year.

Ferrari appeared to offer some threat at the start of the campaign, though their season has been let down by a string of team blunders and errors, while Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez has been simply unable to keep pace with the flying Dutchman.

Fans are already whipping out the calculators to determine when Verstappen can formally be crowned king of the circuit, but fear not, we've done all the calculations for you below.

Can Max Verstappen win F1 championship at Singapore Grand Prix?

Yes! The Formula 1 driver's championship could be all neatly wrapped up by the end of play on Sunday, but it would require an unlikely series of events for it to happen.

In its most condensed form, Verstappen must outscore Charles Leclerc by 22 points, teammate Sergio Perez by 13 points and George Russell by six points to snatch the title for the second-earliest title victory in F1 history.

Breaking that down, if Verstappen wins the race with fastest lap, Leclerc must finish in the top seven to remain in the title hunt, Perez must finish on the podium to remain in the title hunt and Russell would be mathematically eliminated from the title race should Verstappen simply win.

If Verstappen wins the race, Leclerc finished outside of the top seven and Perez doesn't make the podium, it's all his. Simple?

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix on TV

The Singapore Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 on Sunday evening.

Live stream Singapore Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

