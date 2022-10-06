Last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix was heavily affected by rain and drivers must cope with the conditions once again – not that those watching from home will mind too much.

The Japanese Grand Prix looks set to be another wet and wild ride for drivers on their return to Suzuka.

Max Verstappen will hope the elements don't prevent him from scooping his second world title this weekend with a relatively straightforward path to victory this Sunday.

Ferrari are out of time to contend for the title in 2022, but they will expect to see strong displays throughout the rest of the season as they begin to rebuild confidence ahead of 2023.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix in 2022.

Shop Formula 1 2022 merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 8 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Japanese Grand Prix predictions

1. Max Verstappen will fall one point short of the title

Verstappen faltered in Singapore, but how likely is it that he will slip again in consecutive races?

He followed up his three weakest displays this season – 19th place, a retirement and a seventh-place finish – with two victories and second-place. He will bounce back strongly to claim the win here. Doing so would render him one point short of confirming the title and you just know another team will prevent him from doing so with a late hot lap.

2. Sebastian Vettel in the top six

Look, there's always a rogue result. Always. If Suzuka descends into a wet-race dogfight, there will be huge losers and huge winners. Vettel has proven himself in wet conditions on a number of occasions and he could be in line for another great drive this weekend.

Vettel has performed admirably in 2022, his final season in Formula 1, in a car that simply isn't all that competitive. He has picked up seven top 10 finishes, four of them in wet conditions, and we're backing him for a huge drive this weekend.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. George Russell bounceback

Russell's glorious streak of finishing between third and fifth in every race he has finished this season is over following a 14th-place finish last weekend.

Despite that, Mercedes made the most of a poor qualifying display by replacing Russell's power unit, he set the fastest lap on the day and will be raring to go this weekend. We predict Russell to land between third and fifth again here.

More like this

Who will win the Japanese Grand Prix?

Races like Max Verstappen's last weekend happen to the best of them. He won't make those mistakes again this time around. With the title in his own hands, expect a roaring Red Bull to seize the Grand Prix – but whether he will do enough to land the title is another story.

Winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

How to watch Japanese Grand Prix on TV

The Japanese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am on Sunday 9th October 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 on Sunday evening.

Live stream Japanese Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.