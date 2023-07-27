Belgian Grand Prix 2023 on TV: How to watch race, channel and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Belgian Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.
The Belgian Grand Prix is one of the finest sights on the Formula 1 calendar and there's extensive TV coverage as we return to Spa this weekend.
The sweeping forests and rolling hills almost match the beauty of Eau Rouge, the most fearsome, esteemed bend on the F1 tour, with drivers ready to take it on once again.
Max Verstappen has enjoyed a seven-race winning streak and will be determined to extend his dominance throughout the European leg of the calendar.
The Red Bull megastar has built up a lead of more than 100 points over teammate Sergio Pérez and looks set to rip open that advantage with each passing race.
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso's hot start appears to have cooled off somewhat in recent weeks, while McLaren have made gains with a pair of podium finishes for Lando Norris in the last two races.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.
When is the Belgian Grand Prix?
The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th July 2023.
The race begins at 2pm, a traditional post-lunchtime slot for British fans.
How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV
The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Live stream Belgian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Belgian Grand Prix schedule
All UK time.
Friday 28th July
From 12pm on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
From 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 4pm
Saturday 29th July
From 10:30am on Sky Sports F1
Sprint shootout – 11am
Sprint race – 3:30pm
Sunday 30th July
From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
