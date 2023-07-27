Max Verstappen has enjoyed a seven-race winning streak and will be determined to extend his dominance throughout the European leg of the calendar.

The Red Bull megastar has built up a lead of more than 100 points over teammate Sergio Pérez and looks set to rip open that advantage with each passing race.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso's hot start appears to have cooled off somewhat in recent weeks, while McLaren have made gains with a pair of podium finishes for Lando Norris in the last two races.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th July 2023.

The race begins at 2pm, a traditional post-lunchtime slot for British fans.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix on TV

The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Belgian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Belgian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 28th July

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

From 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 4pm

Saturday 29th July

From 10:30am on Sky Sports F1

Sprint shootout – 11am

Sprint race – 3:30pm

Sunday 30th July

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.