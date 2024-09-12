McLaren star Lando Norris failed to convert pole position into a race victory at Monza last time out, but he is now 62 points short of Verstappen with eight races to go – and form is on his side.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix – or any race from here on in – could prove make-or-break for Norris's hopes of snatching a remarkable title win.

Should Norris clinch top spot, he will shave at least seven points off the gulf, potentially a whole lot more should Verstappen's malaise continue.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 15th September 2024.

The race begins at 12pm UK time.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 13th September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 14th September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 9:30am

Qualifying – 1pm

Sunday 15th September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 12pm

