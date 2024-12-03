Max Verstappen has poured fuel on his extraordinary war of words with George Russell following a heated disagreement at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Elsewhere, Sergio Pérez remains in a state of limbo at Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton prepares to wave goodbye to Mercedes ahead of his switch to Ferrari, and Lando Norris could be leapfrogged by in-form Charles Leclerc for P2 in the standings.

In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren lead the way, but Ferrari are just 21 points shy of them. A red one-two in Abu Dhabi, with the McLaren drivers coming in fourth and fifth, would see the title drawn.

While that scenario feels unlikely, it's tight enough to give drivers plenty of incentive to fight on this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2024 | Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 8th December 2024 in UK time.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule

All UK times and dates

Friday 6th December

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 9:30am

Practice 2 – 1pm

Saturday 7th December

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 8th December

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 1pm

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.