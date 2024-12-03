Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 schedule: Time, TV channel, live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream, including a full weekend schedule.
You may think the Formula 1 season would have cooled down as we approach the final race of the season with the Drivers' title already claimed. You'd be wrong.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix looks set to be a melting pot of tension with feuds, skirmishes and juicy storylines set to come to a head at Yas Marina Circuit.
Max Verstappen has poured fuel on his extraordinary war of words with George Russell following a heated disagreement at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Elsewhere, Sergio Pérez remains in a state of limbo at Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton prepares to wave goodbye to Mercedes ahead of his switch to Ferrari, and Lando Norris could be leapfrogged by in-form Charles Leclerc for P2 in the standings.
In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren lead the way, but Ferrari are just 21 points shy of them. A red one-two in Abu Dhabi, with the McLaren drivers coming in fourth and fifth, would see the title drawn.
While that scenario feels unlikely, it's tight enough to give drivers plenty of incentive to fight on this weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 8th December 2024 in UK time.
The race begins at 1pm UK time.
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Live stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule
All UK times and dates
Friday 6th December
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 9:30am
Practice 2 – 1pm
Saturday 7th December
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 10:30am
Qualifying – 2pm
Sunday 8th December
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 1pm
