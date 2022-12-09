The World Cup groups were decided over three games, with the top two teams progressing. However, every game now is a one-off match to decide the winner.

We're into the latter stages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where every game follows a knockout format.

16 teams got out of the group stage and they'll be reduced in the Round of 16, the quarter-finals and the semi-finals before the last two teams face off on December 18th.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the World Cup extra time and penalties rules.

World Cup extra time

If games in the knockout stages aren't decided after 90 minutes (plus time added on) then there will be extra time.

There will be 30 minutes of extra time which is split into two 15 minute halves.

Teams at the World Cup can use up to five substitutes in the 90 minute game, however managers will get an additional substitute if the game goes to extra time.

World Cup penalties

Should the game still not be decided after 120 minutes of football, it will go to a penalty shootout.

Teams will take it in turns to take penalties until there's a winner.

If the penalties are level after each team has taken five spot kicks, it goes to sudden death, where one miss followed by the opposition scoring - or vice versa - will decide the winner.

Penalties can be taken by the 11 players that finished the game, including goalkeepers, meaning substitutes cannot take part.

Goalkeepers must stay on their goal line until the penalty is taken, otherwise the referee will order a retake of the spot kick.

