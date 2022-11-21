The Three Lions were inspired by teenage sensation Jude Bellingham all afternoon as they strolled home to an emphatic victory.

England have won their opening match at the World Cup 6-2 against Iran in Group B.

Gareth Southgate will be delighted with his players' efforts at the Khalifa International Stadium and will hope to take confidence into the rest of their matches.

Bellingham opened the scoring with a looping header into the far corner as England entered cruise control.

Bukayo Saka rifled home from the edge of the box, before Raheem Sterling stabbed home a third to set the Three Lions on their way.

RadioTimes.com brings you the England player ratings from their victory over Iran.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

England player ratings v Iran

Jordan Pickford – 7

Little to do in terms of straight-up goalkeeping, but Pickford performed admirably as a de facto centre-back. His distribution, particularly his passing along the floor, was exemplary. Could do nothing about the goal.

Kieran Trippier – 7

Rock-solid. Assured. Offered fantastic balance on the right hand side and boasted a tremendous range of set-piece deliveries. He will be an asset at both ends of the field during this tournament.

John Stones – 7

Controlled and composed. Stones was barely threatened all day, but looked comfortable in possession and enjoyed drifting forward when the space opened up.

Harry Maguire – 7

Like Stones, had little to deal with at the back, but Maguire dominated the air at almost every set piece. Hit the bar with a glancer, nodded down for Saka to lash home a second goal and his presence thereafter drew plenty of attention from the Iranians. Lost his man for Iran's goal, but not a direct mistake.

Luke Shaw – 7

Tremendous cross for Bellingham's opener. Like Trippier, looked in fine fettle going forward and dropping back. Looked fit and confident as one of the Three Lions' most experienced players.

Declan Rice – 8

Dominated the midfield. Covered the ground well, and recycled possession well. As Iran sat back, Rice acted as a great pivot between the flanks, enabling England's more creative players to find more freedom, space and time on the ball.

Jude Bellingham – 9

Actually looked a little nervous at the start of the game... then came the goal. His looped header lit a spark in his game and as swoons of Hey Jude crashed around the Khalifa Stadium, Bellingham ignited. He completed 40/40 passes in the first half, covered every blade of grass and purred around the midfield like a seasoned pro at the height of his game. Intercepted the ball and bounced it straight back up the field like a game of Pong. Bona fide superstar.

Bukayo Saka – 9

Wriggly, prickly, unpredictable. Everything defenders don't want to face, Saka thrust at Iran. He justified his place in the team and cemented his place there for the matches to come. A sublime strike for his first goal, and a beautiful mazy dribble for his second. Saka has shaken off those Euro 2020 demons and could blossom into England's main threat in this tournament.

Mason Mount – 7

The least spectacular of the attacking players, but looked measured, controlled and kept the unit together. Kept up with the tempo of his flair-filled teammates and acted like an upfield version of childhood friend Declan Rice, an efficient enabler higher up the pitch.

Raheem Sterling – 8

Matched Saka's energy and threat. For a player whose finishing often comes under scrutiny, he took his goal remarkably well. His running looked dangerous, he drew fouls and fed the ball to his teammates in more advanced roles. A crucial cog in Southgate's team.

Harry Kane – 7

One of England's quietest players in the first half, but still recorded an assist and set up another in the second half with some superb play. Grew into the game, oozed experience and acted like a quarter-back for the young flair players around him.

Substitutions

Marcus Rashford – 7

Scored in his first three touches in the first minute on the pitch. Could have scored two, and could be an important super sub.

Phil Foden – 7

Threatened in flashes, showed neat touches and prickled with ideas. Reacted to excellent displays from Saka and Kane with a reminder to Southgate that he can deliver in this team. If he can replicate that performance over 90 minutes, he'd be tipping the scales towards 8/9.

Jack Grealish – 7

Carried the ball well, good energy and took his goal well (given that he probably wasn't expecting such selflessness from Callum Wilson).

Eric Dier – 6

Slotted in nicely, had little to do but swept up most balls with ease.

Callum Wilson – 6

Supreme selflessness to set up Grealish, had little else to do.

