Andy Murray begins his grass court season today as he bids to reclaim his Queen's title before turning his attention to SW19 where he hopes to win Wimbledon for a second time.

Advertisement

When he's not practising on the court – or soothing his sore muscles in ice baths – Andy spends a fair bit of time on social media. And while he's known for his dour interviews, fiery performance on court and timely tweets on the Scottish referendum, the British number one also has a wicked sense of humour.