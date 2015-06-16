Why Andy Murray is a winner on Twitter
When he's not got his racket in hand, the British number one shows his funny side on social media
Published: Tuesday, 16 June 2015 at 3:00 pm
Andy Murray begins his grass court season today as he bids to reclaim his Queen's title before turning his attention to SW19 where he hopes to win Wimbledon for a second time.
When he's not practising on the court – or soothing his sore muscles in ice baths – Andy spends a fair bit of time on social media. And while he's known for his dour interviews, fiery performance on court and timely tweets on the Scottish referendum, the British number one also has a wicked sense of humour.
Here are 12 posts to convince you he's worth following:
1. The time he and Roger bantered about hair.
And Andy followed it up with this:
And then this:
2. When he called out People magazine for mixing him up with Andy Roddick.
And shared his congratulations with some cute emojis.
3. The time he flirted with the Wimbledon roof.
5. The fact he still gets embarrassed by his mum.
6. The day he married Kim Sears and tweeted solely in emojis.
7. When everyone else was brimming with festive cheer and Andy's sarcasm was on point.
8. His ability to joke about the weather.
9. His fashionable high standards now he's mates with Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
10. His sense of humour, even after losing 6-0 to Djokovic.
11. His sulky school snaps.
12. And the adoration that knows no bounds.
