Five of the world's top 10 players will be appearing at the Queen's Club, including Rafael Nadal and new French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka.

On the bright side, Murray's nemesis and world number one Novak Djokovic won't be turning up to spoil his week this time, preferring to wait until Wimbledon before he heads to London.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Aegon Championships from Queen's.

When is it on TV?

Monday 15 June, 1-6pm BBC2

Tuesday 16 June, 1-6pm BBC2

Wednesday 17 June, 1-6pm BBC2

Thursday 18 June, 1-6pm BBC2

Friday 19 June, 1-6pm BBC2

Saturday 20 June semi-finals, 1-5pm BBC1

Sunday 21 June finals 2.05-5.30pm BBC2

When does Andy Murray play?

Murray's first match will be against Taiwanese qualifier Lu Yen-Hsun, set to take place on Tuesday 16 June. If the draw goes as predicted, Murray will have to face defending champion Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria in the quarter finals, with a possible final featuring either Wawrinka or Nadal.

When is the final?

The final is set to be played this Sunday, live on the BBC from 2.05pm.

Anything else to watch out for?

The stately surroundings coupled with pre-Wimbledon tension occasionally throws up some odd spectacles. In 2013, Murray and former British number one Tim Henman teamed up for a charity match against Murray's then-coach Ivan Lendl and Tomas Berdych.

Eddie Redmayne, Jonathan Ross, Michael McIntyre and London mayor Boris Johnson all rallied to help the cause. We're sure it was a complete accident when Murray smashed Johnson in the back with a ball...

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ageing Aussie battler Lleyton Hewitt is preparing for one last Queen's appearance. He has a wildcard place at this year's tournament, before he bows out for good at next year's Australian Open (making a record 20th appearance in the process). Catch his first match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson later this Monday afternoon.