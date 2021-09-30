What channel is West Ham v Rapid Wien Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham will hope for a repeat performance in the second of their Europa League fixtures on TV when they face Rapid Wien tonight.

The Hammers couldn’t have started their European adventure in any better way than a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb away from home.

David Moyes’ men now face a more favourable task on home soil but he will expect a full throttle display to ensure his side capitalise on their strong position in the fledgling Group H standings.

West Ham also sit seventh in the Premier League table following a bright continuation of their strong form throughout all of 2021.

Rapid Wien were toppled by Genk in their opening group stage clash and life won’t get any easier with a trip to London for a showdown under the lights in Stratford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Rapid Wien on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Rapid Wien?

West Ham v Rapid Wien will take place on Thursday 30th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Rapid Wien will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Mura in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is West Ham v Rapid Wien on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Rapid Wien online

West Ham v Rapid Wien team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Rice, Kral; Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko; Antonio

Rapid Wien predicted XI: Gartler; Stojkovic, Greiml, Hofmann, Ullmann; Arase, Aiwu, Grahovac, Grull; Kara, Fountas

West Ham v Rapid Wien odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Rapid Wien

West Ham having nothing to lose in the Europa League this season, but do boast the potential to go a long way and face some huge teams in the competition.

If Moyes treats the competition in the way fans desire, they will go far. A victory over Rapid Wien would be a decent step towards advancing from the group, even at this very early stage.

This is a game West Ham should win at a canter. European nights are liable to producing shock results, but there’s nothing on paper than suggests this will be anything other than a Hammers win.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 Rapid Wien (11/2 at bet365)

