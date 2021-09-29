How to watch Europa League fixtures live on TV and highlights

The Europa League returns as live football on TV continues at pace during the midweek evenings.

Four British teams continue to fly the flag for the Premier League and Scottish Premiership with a host of important games coming up.

Glaswegian duo Rangers and Celtic face tricky challenges away to Sparta Prague and at home to Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

West Ham enjoyed a terrific 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb to opening their group stage account. The Hammers host Rapid Wien at the London Stadium this week while Leicester face a trip to play Legia Warsaw.

Fans across the world will be able to tune in for more live games than their TV setups can handle as the Europa League returns to spice up your ever-colder Thursday nights.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Europa League fixtures, including every game you can watch live in the UK and highlights. We’ll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

Where can I watch Europa League on TV?

BT Sport is back with exclusive rights to show Europa League games live in the UK. Every single game will be shown across its platforms in 2021/22.

Major games – mostly featuring the British teams – are likely to be shown on the main BT Sport 1, 2 or 3 channels, but matches will be spread across numerous channels.

Games on ‘BT Sport Extra’ can be enjoyed via the red button and all games are broadcast through their online player.

Check out the BT Sport website for the latest deals and explore how to sign up for its channels.

Alternatively, pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 to soak up a month’s worth of games without requiring a lengthy contract.

Europa League on TV 2021/22

Group Stage – Matchday 2

All UK time. Only British teams and selected games included.

Thursday 30th September

Sparta Prague v Rangers (5:45pm) BT Sport 3

Legia Warsaw v Leicester (5:45pm) BT Sport 2

Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen (8pm) BT Sport 3

West Ham v Rapid Wien (8pm) BT Sport 1

How to watch Europa League highlights 2021/22

BT Sport will air Europa League highlights following the 8pm kick-offs after every Thursday of Europa League action.

The show will start around 10:30pm each evening and feature all the biggest talking points and highlights from the round of games.

You can also check out the latest Europa League highlights for free via the BT Sport YouTube channel once the games are over.

What channel is the Europa Conference League on?

We’re looking at you, Tottenham fans. The third-tier UEFA competition also runs on a Thursday night with Spurs involved in the thick of the action.

You can also soak up Europa Conference League games live on BT Sport, coinciding with Europa League games.

Europa League dates 2021/22

Group stage Matchday 1 – 16th September 2021

Group stage Matchday 2 – 30th September 2021

Group stage Matchday 3 – 21st October 2021

Group stage Matchday 4 – 4th November 2021

Group stage Matchday 5 – 25th November 2021

Group stage Matchday 6 – 9th December 2021

Round of 32 – 17th February 2022 – 24th February 2022

Round of 16 – 10th March 2022 – 17th March 2022

Quarter-finals – 7th April 2022 – 14th April 2022

Semi-finals – 28th April 2022 – 5th May 2022

Final – 18th May 2022

