The Hammers were defeated 2-1 on home soil after falling behind after just 49 seconds. They will hope for a perkier start in Germany on Thursday or they could be cut adrift.

West Ham are 90 minutes away from a major European final as they face Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals second leg on the continent this week.

David Moyes' men are winless in four Premier League games and will hope to rediscover their touch when they head into one of the biggest games in the club's history.

Frankfurt haven't won in their last seven Bundesliga games but have been able to turn up to deliver when it matters. Victories over Barcelona and West Ham have punctuated their poor domestic form.

It looks set to be a bear-pit atmosphere at the 51,500-capacity Waldstadion. Who will cope with the occasion and land a killer blow that secures safe passage to the final?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Frankfurt v West Ham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Frankfurt v West Ham?

Frankfurt v West Ham will take place on Thursday 5th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Frankfurt v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week including Real Madrid v Man City on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Frankfurt v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Frankfurt v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Frankfurt v West Ham team news

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Toure; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Lindstrom, Kamada; Borre

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Frankfurt v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Frankfurt (6/4) Draw (9/4) West Ham (19/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Frankfurt v West Ham

West Ham's season all boils down to this. Their Premier League campaign is essentially a menial duel with Wolves for a Europa Conference League place, so they can afford to put all their eggs in this basket on Thursday.

The Hammers boast plenty of huge attacking weapons, Jarrod Bowen is the key match-winner Moyes will hope steps up to the plate and haul his team to a necessary victory, though Michail Antonio has been way off the boil for most of 2022.

Fitness and freshness will be crucial here with both teams approaching the end of a heavy campaign. Expect a cagey, tense affair, by no means a classic.

Our prediction: Frankfurt 1-1 West Ham (5/1 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.