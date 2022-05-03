This is the biggest game in the Scottish Premiership side's recent history since their last European final in 2008. Fans will flood into Ibrox to support their team under the lights.

Rangers must overturn a one-goal deficit when they face RB Leipzig on home soil in the Europa League semi-finals this week.

The first leg saw Leipzig snatch victory in the 85th minute through former Manchester City wide man Angelino at the Red Bull Arena last week.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men drew 1-1 with fierce rivals Celtic at the weekend meaning Rangers sit six points adrift of the top with just nine points left to play for.

The title is all-but gone meaning Rangers will throw everything at this encounter with a continental final and a generous slice of glory up for grabs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v RB Leipzig on TV and online.

When is Rangers v RB Leipzig?

Rangers v RB Leipzig will take place on Thursday 5th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v RB Leipzig will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week including Real Madrid v Man City on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Rangers v RB Leipzig on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Rangers v RB Leipzig online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v RB Leipzig team news

Rangers predicted XI: TBC

RB Leipzig predicted XI: TBC

Rangers v RB Leipzig odds

Our prediction: Rangers v RB Leipzig

Rangers narrowly missed a couple of huge chances to claim victory against Celtic at the weekend. However, what they have proven this season is that they have the ability to take down anyone on their day.

Van Bronckhorst will remind his men of their conquest over Dortmund, he will remind them of their Scottish Cup victory over Celtic, their triumphs over Red Star and Braga.

Rangers have the capability and will be enveloped by a riotous atmosphere at Ibrox, but that first-leg strike could just prove the difference between the sides by full time on Thursday.

Our prediction: Rangers 1-1 RB Leipzig (6/1 at Bet365)

