What channel is West Ham v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to shove aside their midweek European setback when they return to action on the Premier League TV schedule against West Ham this weekend.

Advertisement

The Red Devils were defeated by Young Boys in one of the biggest shocks of the opening round of Champions League games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t be panicking just yet, but will expect a backlash performance from Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. in a bid to keep a hold of their top spot in the Premier League table.

Former United boss David Moyes would love nothing more than to frustrate his old club when they roll into east London.

West Ham are unbeaten in their opening four games having started brightly, but top scorer and key man Michail Antonio will miss out through suspension after a late red card against Southampton last week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man Utd on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is West Ham v Man Utd?

West Ham v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 19th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Man Utd team news

West Ham predicted XI: TBC

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

West Ham v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (10/3) Draw (3/1) Man Utd (3/4)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Man Utd

Losing Antonio is a big blow for West Ham in this one. He has been at the heart of everything positive for the Hammers in 2021/22 so far.

Moyes will set up to get at United, but must be wary of the threat Ronaldo poses. He has scored three goals in his first two games for his new club and will be determined to make his first away trip back in the Premier League a memorable one.

Expect a tight affair with United aiming to hit West Ham on the break. West Ham’s Thursday night exploits could just take a bit out of their legs and offer United the chance to make their relative freshness count.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-2 Man Utd (8/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.