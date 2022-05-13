Due to Saturday's FA Cup final, Liverpool's next chance to respond will not come until Tuesday night and even then a win might not be enough given Man City's superior goal difference.

It's advantage Manchester City in the title race and Pep Guardiola's side can move six points clear at the top of the table with a win over West Ham United in the second game on Sunday's Premier League TV schedule .

Led by the sparkling Kevin De Bruyne, the Etihad outfit were sensational in midweek as they put five past Wolves.

West Ham will be keen to avoid a similar fate and keen to claim a victory that would cap off what has been a memorable season despite their Europa League semi-final defeat.

The Hammers said goodbye to the top four a little while ago but if they win all their remaining games they can leapfrog Manchester United and claim a sixth-place finish.

League position is likely to be the last thing on their minds at the London Stadium on Sunday though given the size of the task facing them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man City on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is West Ham v Man City?

West Ham v Man City will take place on Sunday 15th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Man City will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Burnley.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Man City team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma; Bowen

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Aké, Zinchenko; Gündogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Silva

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Brentford v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (13/2) Draw (4/1) Man City (2/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Man City

Both clubs have responded to their respective European disappointments in impressive fashion but Sunday's game is likely to play out very differently than the Hammers' 4-0 win against Norwich City last weekend.

With Guardiola's side on the verge of clinching another Premier League title, the visitors are likely to be firing on all cylinders and few, if any, teams can keep up with them.

Liverpool fans will be praying for a favour in east London but the title race may well be all but over by the time the full-time whistle goes.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-4 Man City (20/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.