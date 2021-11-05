What channel is West Ham v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool take on West Ham in a highly-anticipated clash coming live on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend.

Advertisement

The Reds continue to be buoyed by superstar Mohamed Salah, but goals have poured in from across the pitch in recent weeks.

Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp’s men, the goals have also flowed through them. Brighton struck twice to come from 2-0 down to draw last weekend, a mistake the German boss knows his men can’t afford to make again.

Despite that setback, it’s been a fantastic week for the Reds, who toppled Atletico Madrid 2-0 for the second time in a matter of weeks to extend their perfect run of four European group stage victories in a row.

West Ham boast that very same record after defeating Genk in the Europa League on Thursday. They are cruising on the continent and sit fourth in the Premier League, level on points with Manchester City, and would overtake second-placed Liverpool with a victory here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Liverpool on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is West Ham v Liverpool?

West Ham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 7th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Liverpool on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Liverpool team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

West Ham v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (15/4) Draw (3/1) Liverpool (7/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Liverpool

This is a huge match for both teams as they seek to hit the heights in 2021/22. Assuming Chelsea defeat Burnley (sorry, Clarets), Liverpool could find themselves six points adrift of top spot going into this one.

Defeat to West Ham would see the Hammers leap above them, and Manchester City could do the same. Liverpool could be shunted down to fourth if their defence doesn’t stand firm in this one.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what isn’t functioning in that backline right now as they’ve still recorded a clutch of clean sheets this term, but consistency is required to make the most of Liverpool’s reliable attacking dominance.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool (17/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.