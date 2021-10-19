What channel is West Ham v Genk Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham are hoping to extend their dominance when Europa League fixtures on TV return this week.

The Hammers have re-adjusted to life back on the European circuit with relative ease and sit top of Group H with two wins and two clean sheets.

David Moyes’ men have been placed in an awkward but not the toughest group possible and won’t take any results for granted in their pursuit of qualification to the knockout rounds.

They could find themselves six points ahead of all three teams in Group H should they win and Rapid Wien find a way to topple Dinamo Zagreb.

Genk started the campaign with a poor defeat to the Croatians but followed up with a solid victory over Wien.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Genk on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Genk?

West Ham v Genk will take place on Thursday 21st October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Genk will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Vitesse v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

What TV channel is West Ham v Genk on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Genk online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Genk team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Vlasic, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio.

Genk predicted XI: Vandevoordt; Preciado, Cuesta, Lucumi, Arteaga; Thorstvedt, Heynen, Eiting; Ito, Onuachu, Bongonda.

West Ham v Genk odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Genk

What a time to be a West Ham fan! They sit seventh in the Premier League with a near-zero chance of relegation and high probability of a top-10 or top-8 finish.

On top of that, they’re top of their Europa League group and into the Last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Moyes has his men firing on all cylinders across all competitions. He’ll be keen to avoid burnout but a clutch of interchangeable, quality attacking options will get the job done here regardless of who does start.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 Genk (13/2 at bet365)

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.