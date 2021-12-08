What channel is West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League this week, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
West Ham have cruised their way to the knockout rounds following their first five Europa League fixtures on TV.
The Hammers have one final match to wrap up against Dinamo Zagreb before they can truly start preparations for the next phase.
David Moyes’ men have been in superb form on the continent with 11 goals and only two conceded in five matches.
However, their superb Premier League campaign has been mildly blotched in recent weeks having won just one of their last four top flight encounters.
Zagreb still aren’t assured of their status in the knockouts. They only require a point to qualify due to a superior head-to-head record over Genk.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb on TV and online.
Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport
Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021
When is West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb?
West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb will take place on Thursday 9th December 2021.
Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.
What time is kick-off?
West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb will kick off at 8pm.
There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Rennes in the Europa Conference League.
What TV channel is West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb on?
The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:30pm.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
How to live stream West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb online
You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb team news
West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Dawson, Diop, Masuaka, Coufal; Noble, Rice, Benrahma; Lanzini, Bowen; Antonio
Dinamo Zagreb predicted XI: Livakovic; Moharrami, Sutalo, Theophile-Catherine, Stefulj; Ademi, Misic; Menalo, Ivanusec, Orisic; Petkovic
West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: West Ham (19/20) Draw (13/5) Dinamo Zagreb (14/5)*
For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Our prediction: West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb
Moyes has licence to shuffle his pack in this one, but the truth is he doesn’t have too many options in some areas of the field.
Michail Antonio is one player Moyes would love to give a break, but without another natural striker in the ranks, he may be required to feature again.
In terms of a one-off game, that’s obviously a good thing for the Hammers, their quality is likely to shine through again here, but a striker in January feels essential to share the burden.
Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb (17/2 at bet365)
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.