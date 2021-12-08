What channel is West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham have cruised their way to the knockout rounds following their first five Europa League fixtures on TV.

Advertisement

The Hammers have one final match to wrap up against Dinamo Zagreb before they can truly start preparations for the next phase.

David Moyes’ men have been in superb form on the continent with 11 goals and only two conceded in five matches.

However, their superb Premier League campaign has been mildly blotched in recent weeks having won just one of their last four top flight encounters.

Zagreb still aren’t assured of their status in the knockouts. They only require a point to qualify due to a superior head-to-head record over Genk.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb?

West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb will take place on Thursday 9th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Tottenham v Rennes in the Europa Conference League.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Dawson, Diop, Masuaka, Coufal; Noble, Rice, Benrahma; Lanzini, Bowen; Antonio

Dinamo Zagreb predicted XI: Livakovic; Moharrami, Sutalo, Theophile-Catherine, Stefulj; Ademi, Misic; Menalo, Ivanusec, Orisic; Petkovic

West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (19/20) Draw (13/5) Dinamo Zagreb (14/5)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Ham v Dinamo Zagreb

Moyes has licence to shuffle his pack in this one, but the truth is he doesn’t have too many options in some areas of the field.

Michail Antonio is one player Moyes would love to give a break, but without another natural striker in the ranks, he may be required to feature again.

In terms of a one-off game, that’s obviously a good thing for the Hammers, their quality is likely to shine through again here, but a striker in January feels essential to share the burden.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb (17/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.