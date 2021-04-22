What channel is West Ham v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham welcome Chelsea to east London on Saturday for one of the biggest Premier League fixtures of the season, with both teams gunning for a Champions League spot.

After Chelsea’s decision to walk away from the European Super League, the club now need to secure Champions League football for next season more than ever.

But West Ham are desperate to mix it with the big boys and boss David Moyes will hope to cause an upset here.

That may be easier said than done, with the Hammers potentially without star man Jesse Lingard, as well as Michail Antonio and Declan Rice.

As for Chelsea, they drew 0-0 to Brighton in midweek and cannot afford to lift their foot off the gas, with a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid awaiting on Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Chelsea on TV?

West Ham v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 24th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Man Utd, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

West Ham v Chelsea team news

West Ham: Craig Dawson is suspended for this clash, while Craig Dawson, Rice and Antonio are ruled out.

Moyes is sweating on the fitness of Lingard, Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell.

Chelsea: Thiago Silva missed the draw with Brighton in the week but could be back to feature here.

However, Mateo Kovacic is ruled out. Thomas Tuchel will have to decide whether or not to rest players in preparation for the clash with Real Madrid next week.

West Ham v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Chelsea

Chelsea won this reverse fixture 3-0 earlier in the season but we are at a very different point now. West Ham have been scoring for fun since Lingard’s arrival from Manchester United and will certainly test the Blues defence here.

How Chelsea match up to the Hammers’ combative midfield could well be the defining point to this game. If N’Golo Kante and Jorginho can stave off what their hosts throw at them, the impetus will be on the forwards to put the game to rest.

Tuchel could draft Olivier Giroud in for this tie, while Moyes will be planning to fend off the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. Both sides should score and a draw wouldn’t be a surprise.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea (7/1 at bet365)

