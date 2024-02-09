Mikel Arteta's side's mentality has been questioned due to their celebrations on Sunday, seen as overzealous by some, and the best way to quieten the doubters would be with a victory against West Ham United.

The Hammers were well beaten by Manchester United a week ago to drop down to seventh in the table, and are now six games without a win in all competitions.

They'll have plenty of confidence, however, as they have had the beating of the visitors this season – having knocked them out of the Carabao Cup in November and won 2-0 at the Emirates just after Christmas.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is West Ham v Arsenal?

West Ham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 11th February 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Arsenal kick-off time

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch West Ham v Arsenal in the USA

You can watch West Ham v Arsenal live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (5/1) Draw (10/3) Arsenal (8/15)*

Bet Boost: Jarrod Bowen over 0.5 shots on target, Bukayo Saka over 0.5 shots on target, Both teams to score – Yes – 11/4 3/1

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Live sport on TV this week

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.