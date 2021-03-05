What channel is West Brom v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle may be enduring a major slump in their Premier League form of late but boss Steve Bruce will be hopeful of scraping a result against 19th-placed West Brom to breathe slightly easier in the battle to avoid the drop.

The Toon have managed just two wins in their last 15 Premier League fixtures and have sunk into a relegation scrap as a result.

The 1-1 draw earned against Wolves last time out at least gives Bruce something to cling onto coming into this tie.

But his opposite number Sam Allardyce will be eyeing this encounter as a chance to extend the Baggies’ recent revival that has sparked hopes of an unlikely escape from the clutches of the Championship this season.

West Brom beat Brighton 1-0 last weekend and come into this tie having just faced Everton Thursday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Newcastle on TV?

West Brom v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 7th March 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Newcastle will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester City v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Brom v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately this game will not be broadcast live on any TV channels in the UK.

However, the game is being shown live online. See below for more details.

You will be able to catch up with all the highlights on Match of the Day.

How to live stream West Brom v Newcastle online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 11:30am.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

West Brom v Newcastle team news

West Brom: The Baggies have a relatively clean slate of players to select from with just one doubt.

Kieran Gibbs probably won’t be ready for a return here, though Robert Snodgrass is back in the fold.

Newcastle: This game is likely to come a few days too soon for Javi Manquillo, but there is hope Emil Krafth and Federico Fernandez will be fit.

Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are due back in April, while Fabian Schar remains sidelined with a knee injury.

West Brom v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: West Brom v Newcastle

West Brom are slowly running out of Premier League fixtures to initiate a survival push here but they could well get something from this clash.

Newcastle have endued a miserable second half of the season so far and the absence of Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Wilson has severely blunted their attack.

Allardyce will want to keep things tight at The Hawthorns and hope to pinch a goal in the second half. This could be an impactful win for the Baggies.

Our prediction: West Brom 1-0 Newcastle (7/1 at bet365)

