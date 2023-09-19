Watford beat the in-form Birmingham 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals in the 91st and 96th minute, and Ismaël will be hoping that's the start of them stringing a few wins together.

West Brom have the same points and record as their counterparts on Wednesday, with the Baggies struggling to find consistency to start the season.

Carlos Corberán's men have beat Championship strugglers Middlesbrough and Swansea - however, they've failed to win against better opposition.

The Baggies come into the Watford clash on the back of their 0-0 draw at Bristol City on Saturday, where they failed to register a shot on target.

When is Watford v West Brom?

Watford v West Brom will take place on Wednesday 20th September 2023.

Watford v West Brom kick-off time

Watford v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Watford v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on the Sky Sports Red Button.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Watford v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Watford v West Brom odds

