What channel is Watford v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool kick-start the return of the Premier League TV schedule in decent shape with a trip to face Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Reds are the only undefeated team left in the Premier League this season and Jurgen Klopp will hope to keep the momentum flowing in 2021/22.

They have drawn three of their last five outings, but in fixtures against table-toppers Chelsea, high-flying Brentford and reigning champions Man City.

Watford’s managerial roundabout has flung off its latest victim since their last outing. Xisco Munoz lasted just seven games despite recording a couple of wins and 15th-place to begin the season in reasonable shape.

Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League as the next candidate tasked with leading Watford up the table. Can he take a huge scalp on his managerial return?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Watford v Liverpool?

Watford v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 16th October 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Newcastle v Tottenham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Watford v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Watford v Liverpool online

Watford v Liverpool team news

Watford predicted XI: Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka; Sarr, Tufan, Sema; Dennis

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Watford v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Watford v Liverpool

Liverpool are purring. Forget the injury issues of last season, they’re back in business – the real deal – once again.

Klopp has a wealth of options to confidently choose from and will be determined to record another routine victory with the pace of the season ready to lift.

To the naked eye, Watford’s latest sacking looks harsh. Fans are used to it by now and generally agree that a change wasn’t too surprising. Ranieri faces a huge task to organise his men for this one though.

Our prediction: Watford 0-3 Liverpool (9/1 at bet365).

