Who could Wales play in Euro 2020 knockout stages?

Euro 2020 has arrived and Wales go into the tournament looking to replicate the success they had last time out.

The Euro 2020 fixtures have been released and Wales already know their first three group matches but how far will Rob Page be able to take his side?

Wales reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016 against the odds and plenty of people will have been caught out by failing to book the day off work or keep their diaries free in anticipation.

So if you want to avoid that scenario unfolding again, what dates do you need to keep an eye on after the group stage finishes and the knockouts begin? Here are all the dates and information you need including who Wales may end up playing.

Who could Wales play in the Euro 2020 knockouts?

Wales find themselves in Group A alongside Italy, Turkey and Switzerland and can qualify for the knockout stages if they finish in the top two or as one of four of the best third-placed teams.

Whatever position Wales finish in they could be in for a very tough round of 16 opponent,

If Wales win Group A, they will play the runners up of Group C that consists of Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, and North Macedonia. Netherlands should progress as winners leaving Ukraine and Austria to battle it out for second place.

Finishing in second place, they face the prospect of going up against one of Belgium, Denmark, Russia or Finland. Belgium should top their group meaning Wales could be in for a tricky tie against the Group B winner.

There is still a chance that if Wales finish third they could still qualify. If that happens, they could be up for a tense match against any of the following teams depending on how the other groups finish; Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia, Germany, France, Portugal or Hungary.

What dates could the Wales knockout games be?

Here are the dates to make sure you’re free, just in case Wales end up playing one of them:

Saturday June 26th, 8pm in London (if they win Group A)

Saturday June 26th, 5pm in Amsterdam (if they finish second in Group A)

Sunday June 27th, 8pm in Seville/Monday June 28th, 8pm in Bucharest/Tuesday June 29th, 8pm in Glasgow (if they finish third and make it through Group A)

What dates could Wales play if they make it through the knockouts?

As for after that, here are all the dates Wales could end up playing up to the final.

Quarter-finals:

Friday July 2nd, 8pm in Munich (if they win Group A and win round of 16 game)

Saturday July 3rd, 5pm in Baku (if they finish second in Group A and win round of 16 game)

Friday July 2nd, 5pm in St Petersburg/Friday July 2nd, 8pm in Munich/Saturday July 3rd, 8pm in Rome (if they finish third, make it through Group A and win round of 16 game)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday July 6th, 8pm in London

Wednesday July 7th, 8pm in London

Euro 2020 final:

Sunday July 11th, at 8pm in London

That’s a lot of dates to put in the diary but the most optimistic of Wales fans will already be planning ahead.

