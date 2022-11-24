Group B is finely poised after the Dragons' first World Cup match in 64 years saw them and USA take a point each thanks to Gareth Bale's late equaliser from the penalty spot.

Wales face Iran on Friday morning knowing that anything less than a victory could prove fatal to their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Both Wales and USA will expect to beat Iran, who were torn apart in a 6-2 defeat to England on Monday afternoon, and failing to do so on Friday would mean Robert Page's side handing the advantage to their group rivals.

Carlos Queiroz's team will be determined to make things as difficult as possible for the Welsh as they look to bounce back from their disappointing opener and redeem themselves.

With the Red Wall expected to be in fine voice once again, however, Wales will have an advantage as they search for a victory that could be vital to their tournament hopes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Iran on TV and online.

When is Wales v Iran?

Wales v Iran will take place on Friday 25th November 2022.

Wales v Iran kick-off time

Wales v Iran will kick off at 10am.

What TV channel is Wales v Iran on?

Wales v Iran will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage from 9:15am.

How to live stream Wales v Iran online

You can also live stream the Wales v Iran game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Wales v Iran radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Wales v Iran referee

The referee for Wales v Iran has been confirmed as Mario Escobar of Guatamala.

Wales v Iran odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (23/20) Draw (2/1) Iran (3/1)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Wales v Iran prediction

