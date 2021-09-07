What channel is Wales v Estonia World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wales have a big chance to round off this batch of World Cup qualifiers on TV in style when they face Estonia on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

The Welsh narrowly overcame Belarus in a 3-2 thriller on Sunday but it’s the result that counts in the end and those three points have shunted them into touching distance of Czech Republic in Group E.

Rob Page’s men sit third in the group, now only one point shy of the Czechs with two games in hand over them.

Wrapping up this international break with nine points on the board from four games in the campaign so far would represent a good haul for Page’s men.

However, while Estonia sit bottom of the group with a 100 per cent losing record, they will take plenty of heart from recent performances. Estonia won three friendlies in June, then scored twice in a 5-2 defeat to Belgium and saw a narrow 1-0 defeat to Northern Ireland in a friendly at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Estonia on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Wales v Estonia on TV?

Wales v Estonia will take place on Wednesday 8th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Estonia will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Wales v Estonia on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

You can also tune in to Welsh-language channel S4C for live coverage.

How to live stream Wales v Estonia online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wales v Estonia team news

Wales predicted XI: Ward; Gunter, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Ampadu, Allen; Wilson; Bale, Harris, James

Estonia predicted XI: Hein; Puri, Tamm, Kuusk, Mets, Pikk; Vassiljev, Kreida, Kait; Anier, Sappinen

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Wales v Estonia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (1/6) Draw (13/2) Estonia (12/1).*

For all the latest World Cup qualifier odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Wales v Estonia

Wales simply need to win all of the games against teams expected to finish bottom of the group. That is non-negotiable if they are to advance beyond Group E.

They don’t score many goals but they don’t concede many either, having racked up five in each column so far.

Page has more than enough firepower at his disposal to dispatch the Estonians, though they are likely to prove resistant for long spells.

Our prediction: Wales 2-0 Estonia (5/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.