What channel is Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira Europa Conference League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham are likely to welcome Harry Kane back to their starting XI when they face Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League this Thursday evening.

The Spurs talisman has been the subject of intense interest from Manchester City all summer, but various reports suggest the England international will be made to stay and knuckle down at his long-term club.

Kane made an appearance from the bench against Wolves last weekend but is likely to be given a starting berth here as he seeks to rebuild his match sharpness.

Tottenham fielded a youthful, inexperienced side last time out against Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira and were made to suffer with a shock 1-0 defeat.

Nuno Espirito Santo will know his side boasts the quality to overturn that scoreline, but how many of his first-team stars will he choose to field for the midweek encounter?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira on TV?

Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira will take place on Thursday 26th August 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Chelsea at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 2 from 7:15pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Gollini; Dohertym Romero, Davies, Sessegnon; Winks, Skipp, Lo Celso; Lucas Moura, Kane, Gil.

Pacos de Ferreira predicted XI: Ferreira; Fonseca, Ramos, Baixinho, Antunes; Carlos, Eustaquio, Santos; Delgado, Denilson, Silva.

Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Pacos de Ferreira

Forgive this writer’s apathy towards the glorious Europa Conference League, but is this really a competition Spurs want to pour their efforts into? Of course not.

The ultimate prize is a trophy no-one recognises and a place in the Europa League, which itself has been made to work hard to shake it’s tag as a Mickey Mouse Cup.

Unfortunately for Spurs, they have enough talent – including a returning Kane – to overturn their result from last week and progress to the high-exertion, low-reward group stage.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Pacos de Ferreira (9/2 at bet365)

