What channel is Tottenham v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool look like they’re part of an increasingly condensed title race ahead of their clash with Tottenham on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

The Reds have maintained their form, so have Manchester City, while the rest of the potential contenders have stumbled by the wayside, including Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp knows this is an important showdown as City are expected to win their clash with Newcastle prior to this kick-off in north London.

Tottenham are three games off the pace of most Premier League teams due to snow and COVID, but they remain seventh in the table.

Antonio Conte is starting to have a great effect on his team and they are currently enjoying a run of three consecutive Premier League wins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Liverpool?

Tottenham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 19th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Newcastle v Man City live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Liverpool team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Tanganga, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lo Celso; Kane, Bergwijn

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Tottenham v Liverpool odds

bet365 odds: Tottenham (4/1) Draw (10/3) Liverpool (4/7)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Liverpool

A number of players will miss this game for each side through COVID including Son Heung Min and Virgil van Dijk.

Spurs could go either way in this one. Either their XI will be refreshed and rested or rusty. Conte needs them to react well or this could be a long day at the office. It really is time for Harry Kane to step up and come good.

Expect this one to be closer than it would have been had the game been played a couple of months back, but Liverpool have enough quality to come out on top, regardless of the masterplan Conte tries to implement for this one.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool (8/1 at bet365)

