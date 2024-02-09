Brighton are looking to complete the double over Tottenham, however, after coming out on top in a six-goal thriller in last December's reverse fixture.

Roberto De Zerbi's side also head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in winning form after trouncing bitter rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 in last weekend's derby fixture.

Tottenham ace Richarlison has scored five goals in four league games, and the in-form forward will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing a Brighton defence that has leaked 23 goals in 11 away games this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Brighton?

Tottenham v Brighton will take place on Saturday 10th February 2024.

Tottenham v Brighton kick-off time

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Tottenham v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Tottenham v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

How to watch Tottenham v Brighton in the USA

You can watch Tottenham v Brighton live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Tottenham v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (5/6) Draw (16/5) Brighton (14/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

