Kane left his boyhood club to join the German giants in search of trophies last summer, but ended his debut season empty-handed as Bayer Leverkusen won the domestic treble and Real Madrid secured the Champions League crown - so his quest goes on into the new season.

Spurs, too, will be on the search for silverware in 2024/25, as Ange Postecoglou looks to end the North London club's long wait for a trophy.

The Australian received plenty of praise for the impressive impact he had in his first year in the job, and will be hoping to continue that progress in the upcoming campaign.

More like this

With uncertainty surrounding how strong the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea will be this term, a top four tilt and a cup run has to be at least the target this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Tottenham v Bayern Munich?

Tottenham v Bayern Munich will take place on Saturday 3rd August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Bayern Munich kick-off time

Tottenham v Bayern Munich will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Bayern Munich on?

Tottenham v Bayern Munich will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Tottenham v Bayern Munich online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Tottenham v Bayern Munich on SPURSPLAY.

SPURSPLAY requires a subscription, which costs £45 for 12 months.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.