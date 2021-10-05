What channel is Switzerland v Northern Ireland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland are tapping on the doors of the last chance saloon when World Cup qualifiers on TV return this week with a trip to face Switzerland.

It’s been a mixed display from Ian Baraclough’s men in the qualifying campaign so far, but mixed isn’t good enough in a small group of five with two outright favourites – neither of them Northern Ireland.

Failing to dispatch Bulgaria in a previous encounter has left the Northern Irish side three points short of Switzerland with four games to play. Now the teams will face one another again.

Baraclough’s men’s last match was a goalless draw with Switzerland but they may have to go one better here to stand a chance of finishing in the top two of Group C.

If Switzerland take all three points they would open up a six-point gap with just nine left to play for, making this a near-crucial one for both sides.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Switzerland v Northern Ireland on TV?

Switzerland v Northern Ireland will take place on Saturday 9th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Switzerland v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

What TV channel is Switzerland v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Switzerland v Northern Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Switzerland v Northern Ireland team news

Switzerland predicted XI: TBC

Northern Ireland predicted XI: TBC

Switzerland v Northern Ireland odds

Our prediction: Switzerland v Northern Ireland

Switzerland are the archetypal ‘awkward’ team to face in every major international qualifying campaign.

They’re unlikely to win anything, but they always find a way to qualify. They always book a place in major finals and simply dig out just enough points to do so every time.

Northern Ireland must dig deep here. A draw isn’t the end of the road, but a defeat almost certainly would be.

Our prediction: Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland (9/2 at bet365).

