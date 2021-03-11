Steven Gerrard will be next Liverpool manager after Jurgen Klopp, says John Arne Riise

John Arne Riise believes former teammate Steven Gerrard will be the next Liverpool manager after Jurgen Klopp – but not just yet.

The Norwegian cult hero won the Champions League alongside Gerrard in 2005 and always knew “Stevie” would go on to become a success in management following his glittering playing career.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of BT Sport’s Champions League and Europa League coverage this week, Riise spoke about Gerrard’s influence on Rangers’ first Scottish Premiership title victory since 2011.

He said: “I texted Stevie [on Sunday]. Great performance throughout the season, amazing job. He’s a hard worker, he’s a winner.

“He goes in 100 per cent and was always going to be successful.

“But when he decides to, not hang up his boots, to move on in three or four years, I think Stevie’s going to get offered the job, and I think Stevie’s going to say yes and I think Stevie’s going to be the new Liverpool manager after Jurgen Klopp.

“I think Klopp’s going to stay for some years still, but when it comes to that time, Stevie’s going to be the new one, I think.”

Riise has also been making steps into coaching in his native Norway, and stated his desire to follow in the footsteps of Gerrard and manage in the UK.

He said: “I would love to! I’m doing my coaching badges now, almost done. I mean, I would love to be a coach or manager in the UK.

“I love the style of football so we’ll see how it goes. I’ll be on the first train.”

