What channel is Slavia Prague v Rangers Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Slavia Prague and Rangers will both be hoping to progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League when they meet in the first of their two-leg last-16 ties.

Advertisement

For the Glasgow side, they head into this one on a high after securing their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade at the weekend.

A 3-0 win over St Mirren ensured Steven Gerrard’s men will be champions this season, and means they can focus fully on their European hopes ahead of the next round of Europa League fixtures.

The Gers are unbeaten from their eight matches in the tournament this season and advanced to this stage after eliminating Royal Antwerp in the last round.

As for Prague, they beat Leicester over two legs in the round of 32 and will provide testing opposition for Rangers in the next round.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Slavia Prague v Rangers on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Slavia Prague v Rangers on TV?

Slavia Prague v Rangers will take place on Thursday 11th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Slavia Prague v Rangers will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are eight Europa League games taking place this Thursday including Manchester United v AC Milan, which also kicks off at 5:55pm on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Slavia Prague v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Slavia Prague v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Slavia Prague v Rangers team news

Slavia Prague: Rangers will need to keep an eye out for dangerous attacker Abdallah Sima, who has 19 goal from 30 games in all competitions this season.

Rangers: Kemar Roofe could be an option for Gerrard after missing the last few games with a calf problem.

The former Leeds man may be in line for a return to squad, although James Tavernier will definitely miss the first leg through injury.

Slavia Prague v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Slavia Prague (13/10) Draw (23/10) Rangers (21/10)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. . Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Slavia Prague v Rangers

This is a tough one to call, between two sides who are excelling in their domestic leagues.

Both teams have been something of a surprise package in the Europa League this season.

The hosts’ miserly defence suggests there won’t be many goals in this one, even with the Gers’ attacking threats on offer.

Our prediction: Slavia Prague 1-0 Rangers (15/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Europa League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.