The hosts have also been good value for their place in the last eight after collecting seven points to top Group A and beating Denmark in a last-16 clash interrupted by couple of controversial VAR calls and a thunderstorm.

Germany forward Jamal Musiala has been one of the stars of the tournament thanks to his return of three goals and he will be hoping to take centre stage in a bid to boost his hopes of winning the Golden Boot.

Musiala's manager Julian Nagelsmann faces a selection dilemma at the heart of defence as Jonathan Tah is available after serving a one-match ban, while Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is likely to be able to name an unchanged line-up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Spain v Germany on TV and online.

When is Spain v Germany?

Spain v Germany will take place on Friday 5th July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Spain v Germany kick-off time

Spain v Germany will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Spain v Germany on?

Spain v Germany will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 4pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our Euro 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Spain v Germany online

You can also live stream Spain v Germany online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Spain v Germany on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Spain v Germany odds

