Group E could be decided by Spain and Germany's results against Costa Rica, who look set to be the struggling side in the group.

Spain face Costa Rica in their opening fixture of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Luis Enrique will make it abundantly clear to his side that they must secure a convincing win on Wednesday ahead of their showdown with Germany on Sunday evening.

Spain will be led by Barcelona's Pedri, who was named the UEFA European Championship Young Player of the Tournament last year.

Despite the midfielder being just 19 years old, he's already made 63 appearances for Barcelona while also racking up 14 caps for Spain.

When is Spain v Costa Rica?

Spain v Costa Rica will kick off at 4pm on Wednesday 23rd November 2022.

Spain v Costa Rica team news

Spain predicted line-up: Simon; Carvajal, Guillamon, Torres, Gaya; Rodri, Koke, Pedri; Olmo, Torres; Morata.

Costa Rica predicted line-up: Navas; Fuller, Calvo, Vargas, Matarrita; Tejeda, Borges; Torres, Ruiz, Zamora; Campbell.

Spain v Costa Rica prediction

It's hard to look past Spain against the likely strugglers in Costa Rica.

Luis Enrique has a wealth of talent to pick from and Spain's midfield and attack looks brilliant, even if their defence might be a little fragile.

Costa Rica will hardly cause Spain any problems defensively and it seems a question of how many will Enrique's men score.

Our prediction: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (5/1 at bet365)

Spain v Costa Rica odds

