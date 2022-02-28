Declan Rice's 91st-minute equaliser took that game to extra time while Jarrod Bowen broke the non-league side's hearts with his 121st-minute winner.

After surviving a scare against Kidderminster Harriers in the last round, West Ham United head south on Wednesday evening to take on Southampton in the latest set of FA Cup fixtures on TV .

Ultimately, however, the Hammers will need to be much improved this time around if they're to qualify for the sixth round of the competition.

Watch FA Cup highlights this week

The Saints also required extra time to come through their fifth round tie with Championship side Coventry City but have been in impressive form over the past few months.

With their Premier League future all but secure, Ralph Hasenhuttl can afford to focus his full attention on an FA Cup run.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Southampton v West Ham?

Southampton v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 2nd March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v West Ham will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fifth round games taking place this week, including Everton v Boreham Wood.

What TV channel is Southampton v West Ham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button from 7:20pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Southampton v West Ham online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v West Ham team news

Southampton predicted XI: Caballero; Valery, Stephens, Salisu, Small; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Redmond; Long, Broja



West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Fredericks, Diop, Zouma, Johnson; Kral, Noble; Vlasic, Benrahma, Fornals; Bowen

Southampton v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Southampton v West Ham

With games coming in thick and fast in recent weeks, West Ham's top four aspirations may mean that David Moyes switches things up for the trip to St Mary's.

That will play into Southampton's hands as we can expect to see a full-strength side named by Hasenhuttl.

The Hammers got away with making changes against Kidderminster but this time it could prove costly.

Our prediction: Southampton 2-0 West Ham (14/1 at bet365).

