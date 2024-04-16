Ipswich, Leicester and Leeds were the three teams fighting for the two automatic promotion spots, but if Southampton win their two games in hand, they'll be level on points with Daniel Farke's side in third and just two points off top.

Southampton will be desperate to finish in the top two to secure instant promotion back to the Premier League, otherwise they'll have to settle for the lottery of the play-offs.

Preston, meanwhile, are 10th in the table with four games remaining. They're eight points off the play-offs and they need a few things to swing in their favour if they are to force their way into the top six.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Preston on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Southampton v Preston?

Southampton v Preston will take place on Tuesday 16th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Southampton v Preston kick-off time

Southampton v Preston will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Southampton v Preston odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (4/11) Draw (15/4) Preston (8/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.