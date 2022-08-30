The Blues have defeated crisis clubs Everton and Leicester but were completely outclassed by Leeds at Elland Road.

Chelsea have started the new season in rocky form, but a victory over Southampton as part of the Premier League TV schedule would launch them firmly back into the elite pack.

Thomas Tuchel is under real pressure to deliver after being heavily backed in the summer transfer window. The German knows a defeat here would see him slide ever-closer to thin ice.

Southampton have picked up this season where they left off last term: stagnating in the lower reaches of the league without particularly thrilling or offending anyone away from the south coast.

The Saints are destined for a 13th-16th finish once again this year unless their fresh recruits step up and deliver beyond their worth.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Chelsea?

Southampton v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 30th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

There's a full round of Premier League on BT Sport this week with all 20 teams in action, including Leicester v Manchester United on Thursday.

Southampton v Chelsea team news

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; A Armstrong, Aribo, Elyounoussi; Adams.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Havertz.

What TV channel is Southampton v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £9 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Southampton v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Southampton v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has looked bright and bristling for the Blues so far this term and can be expected to lead the side, at least until a new striker can be located and hauled in.

The England international is the driving force of this Chelsea team right now and appears to be their most consistent creative outlet, though Marc Cucurella has eased the burden from left-back.

Southampton are just kind of... there... in the Premier League at the moment. They boast a match-winner in James Ward-Prowse, but little else.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-2 Chelsea (8/1 at bet365)

