Wins against Ghana and Uruguay mean that Cristiano Ronaldo and co have already qualified for the knock-out stages, but they won't want to take their foot off the gas – not least because winning the group means they will likely avoid Brazil in the last 16.

The 2022 World Cup group stages wrap up today, with Portugal and South Korea meeting in the final round of fixtures in Group H.

South Korea, meanwhile, sit bottom of the table with just a point from their first two games and need a win to stand any chance of progressing.

Check out our World Cup matches on today guide | Add World Cup 2022 fixtures directly to your calendar

If Ghana beat Uruguay in Group H's other game, then the South Koreans will be flying home whatever their result but if the South Americans win or it's a draw then it could come down to goal difference.

The Taegeuk Warriors are yet to really make their mark out in Qatar but with Portugal likely to rest players, this could be their moment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Korea v Portugal on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is South Korea v Portugal?

South Korea v Portugal will take place on Friday 2nd December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

South Korea v Portugal kick-off time

South Korea v Portugal will kick off at 3pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is South Korea v Portugal on?

South Korea v Portugal will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 2:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream South Korea v Portugal online

You can also live stream the South Korea v Portugal game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

South Korea v Portugal referee

The referee for South Korea v Portugal has been confirmed as Facundo Tello.

South Korea v Portugal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

South Korea (10/3) Draw (3/1) Portugal (8/11)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

South Korea v Portugal prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full South Korea v Portugal predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.