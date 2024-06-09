Who is Theo Baker? YouTuber taking part in Soccer Aid 2024
Here's everything you need to know about the World XI player.
It's that time of year again: Soccer Aid is back!
This year, a brand new group of celebrities and well-known faces will make their way onto the pitch along with some returning favourites. Among the teams are Tony Bellew, Lee Mack, Stuart Broad and Jill Scott to name a few, who will be doing all they can to ensure their team wins.
Within the group of famous faces taking part at the glorious Stamford Bridge this year is Theo Baker, who some Soccer Aid fans may not recognise straight away.
With the epic football match just days away, here's everything you need to know about the World XI player.
Who is Theo Baker?
Age: 28
More like this
Job: YouTuber
Team: World XI
Theo Baker is a YouTuber, boasting just over 1.4 million subscribers on the platform. Known for his football challenge videos and vlogs, Baker follows in a long line of content creators who have taken part in Soccer Aid.
Baker has been making videos since 2015, with most of his videos having a particular focus on football, which is accompanied by a second channel, Theo Baker Plays, in which he uploads gaming videos.
Outside of YouTube, Baker is also quite the skilled footballer. He has played for the likes of Newhaven, Seaford and Crystal Palace's development team as well as Hashtag United.
Read more:
- How to pre-order the new Soccer Aid 2024 shirt as limited stock released
- How to get Soccer Aid 2024 tickets for celebrity match at Stamford Bridge
When does Soccer Aid 2024 start?
Soccer Aid 2024 will take place on Sunday 9th June, which follows the end of the 2023/34 Premier League season and the beginning of Euro 2024.
The game kicks off at 7:30pm, with pre-match buildup starting at 6pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Soccer Aid starts on Sunday 9th June at 6pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.