Within the group of famous faces taking part at the glorious Stamford Bridge this year is Theo Baker, who some Soccer Aid fans may not recognise straight away.

With the epic football match just days away, here's everything you need to know about the World XI player.

Who is Theo Baker?

Theo Baker. e UK Premiere of "Oppenheimer" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Age: 28

Job: YouTuber

Team: World XI

Theo Baker is a YouTuber, boasting just over 1.4 million subscribers on the platform. Known for his football challenge videos and vlogs, Baker follows in a long line of content creators who have taken part in Soccer Aid.

Baker has been making videos since 2015, with most of his videos having a particular focus on football, which is accompanied by a second channel, Theo Baker Plays, in which he uploads gaming videos.

Outside of YouTube, Baker is also quite the skilled footballer. He has played for the likes of Newhaven, Seaford and Crystal Palace's development team as well as Hashtag United.

When does Soccer Aid 2024 start?

Soccer Aid 2024 will take place on Sunday 9th June, which follows the end of the 2023/34 Premier League season and the beginning of Euro 2024.

The game kicks off at 7:30pm, with pre-match buildup starting at 6pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

