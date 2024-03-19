The fastest man in history, Usain Bolt, returns for another shot at glory with the World XI, who have won five matches in a row leading up to 2024.

Stamford Bridge is where the losing streak started for England. Now they will hope they can break the curse at the west London ground this June.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the date and time details for Soccer Aid 2024.

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

Soccer Aid 2024 takes place on Sunday 9th June 2024, following the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The game will be held at Stamford Bridge, meaning it is most suitable to host the big event during the summer months when they aren't required to fit around the domestic football season.

What is the Soccer Aid kick-off time?

Soccer Aid 2024 is yet to be given a confirmed kick-off time but it is expected to start at 7:30pm. As usual there will be plenty of build-up ahead of the match.

Where is Soccer Aid held in 2024?

Soccer Aid will return to Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea, in 2024.

In 2022, the event made its debut at the London Stadium, formerly the Olympic Stadium where West Ham now play their matches, before heading to Old Trafford last year.

In the past it has also been held at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, but will return to west London for the first time since 2019.

Who won Soccer Aid last year?

Soccer Aid 2023 saw the World XI make a stunning comeback to defeat England 4-2 at Old Trafford.

Usain Bolt opened the scoring before England stars Asa Butterfield and Paul Scholes found the net in the space of three minutes.

However, two strikes from Robbie Keane within 10 minutes of coming on as a substitute set the World XI on their way to glory, before all-time World XI top scorer Kem Cetinay sealed the win.

England used to be the overall leaders of the series with five wins to the World XI's two, but the World XI have now won five in a row, taking the scores to 7-5 in their favour across the history of the event.

