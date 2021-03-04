What channel is Sheffield United v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday, hoping to end a nine-game winless streak in the Premier League and revive their flailing season.

Saints have not won any of their Premier League fixtures since a 1-0 result over Liverpool back at the start of January.

They narrowly lost to Everton last time out, but face rock-bottom Sheffield United on Saturday, with the Blades having had little time to prepare following their midweek clash with Aston Villa.

United are slowly running out of games to save their Premier League status and look certain to return to the Championship come May.

Chris Wilder’s men lost 3-0 to Saints back in December and the visitors will be desperate to claim a similar result to stop their woeful run of form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Southampton on TV?

Sheffield United v Southampton will take place on Saturday 6th May 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester City v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices (including most smartphones and tablets) as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Sheffield United v Southampton team news

Sheffield United: Phil Jagielka is suspended following his red card in the midweek win over Aston Villa, while Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle and Sander Berge are unlikely to return until later this month.

John Egan, Jack Robinson, Jack Rodwell and Jack O’Connell are all absent with injury.

Southampton: Ralph Hasenhuttl will hope to have Ibrahima Diallo and Takumi Minamino back fit for this clash, but the game is likely to come a few days too soon for Kyle Walker-Peters.

Theo Walcott, Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone are all out, while Oriol Romeu’s season is over after having ankle surgery.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Southampton

Saints are in desperate need of a win and they won’t get a better chance between now and the end of the season than at lowly Sheffield United.

The Blades squad has been ravaged by injuries, and while there are fitness issues for Hasenhuttl too, the Saints boss should have a stronger XI out on the field at Bramall Lane than his opposite number.

Sheffield United will give this a good shot, but the game is one Saints should win, finally ending their nightmare run of form.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Southampton (10/1 at bet365)

