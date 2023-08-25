He will hope some work can be done to change that before the end of the month, but for the time being he must prepare his side to face the best that the top flight has to offer at Bramall Lane.

A brilliant Julián Álvarez strike ensured Man City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Newcastle at the Etihad to move level with Brighton at the top of the table.

It was an ominous performance, as somehow Pep Guardiola's side looked unfazed by the absence of Kevin De Bruyne.

Sheffield United tired late on against Forest and didn't have the quality on the bench to hold out for a point, which does not bode well for Sunday's game against the title favourites.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Sheffield United v Man City?

Sheffield United v Man City will take place on Sunday 27th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sheffield United v Man City kick-off time

Sheffield United v Man City will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Man City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Man City online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Sheffield United v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sheffield United v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (10/1) Draw (7/1) Man City (1/6)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.