At least one change to the starting XI is required after Ryan Porteous saw red in the first half against Germany and a second defeat would leave Scotland's hopes of progressing to the Round of 16 hanging by a thread.

Switzerland made a winning start to their Euro 2024 campaign as Kwadwo Duah, Michel Aebischer and Breel Embolo scored in a 3-1 victory against Hungary on Saturday afternoon.

The Swiss are hoping to reach the knockout stage of a major international tournament for the sixth time in a row and will punch their ticket to the last 16 if they beat Scotland and Germany avoid defeat to Hungary earlier in the day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Scotland v Switzerland on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Switzerland?

Scotland v Switzerland will take place on Wednesday 19th June 2024.

Scotland v Switzerland kick-off time

Scotland v Switzerland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Switzerland on?

Scotland v Switzerland will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Scotland v Switzerland online

You can also live stream Scotland v Switzerland online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Scotland v Switzerland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Scotland v Switzerland odds

